Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRTN. TheStreet lowered Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $14,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $12,907,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $13,548,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 383,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Articles

