MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

MTZ stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 131,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 354,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 499,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in MasTec by 95.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

