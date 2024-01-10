Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 107,359 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for about 13.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $107,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.67. 2,226,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $151.58.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.