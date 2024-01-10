Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

AMAT traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.79. 1,028,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,874. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

