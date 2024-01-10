Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,949 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 962,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,655. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

