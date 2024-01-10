Matthews International Capital Management LLC Invests $14.50 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 559,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,000. MINISO Group makes up 1.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MNSO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 364,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,437. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. Research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.