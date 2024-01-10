Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 35,545 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 1.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SEA worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $237,386,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SEA by 32.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,040,204 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $234,493,000 after purchasing an additional 980,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,904,986 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $226,645,000 after acquiring an additional 319,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,700. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.