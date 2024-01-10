Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,043 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up 0.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. 233,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

