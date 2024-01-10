Matthews International Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,176,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,419,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

