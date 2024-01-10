Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.99

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 2394905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.