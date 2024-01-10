Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,004. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

