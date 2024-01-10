McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.70. 321,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,838. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day moving average of $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

