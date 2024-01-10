MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,573.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,527.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,350.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $896.31 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

