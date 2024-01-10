Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 129.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.21.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

