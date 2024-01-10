Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.52. 196,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 664,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Specifically, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

