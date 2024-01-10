MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. MKS Instruments has set its Q4 guidance at $0.58-1.12 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

