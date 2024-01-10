Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,888. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.