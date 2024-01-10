Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 5.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

