Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

APA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.