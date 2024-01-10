Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL remained flat at $119.14 during trading on Wednesday. 58,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

