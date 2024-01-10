Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 1,571,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

