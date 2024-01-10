Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 219,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.