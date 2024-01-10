Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 3.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,130. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

