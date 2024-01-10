Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $9,792,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

