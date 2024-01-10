Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

