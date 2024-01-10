Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

