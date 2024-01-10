Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,799 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,170 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.8% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,249,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 2,478,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,533. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

