Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down to $145.09

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.09, but opened at $139.40. Moog shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Moog Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.05 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.