Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down to $145.09

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.09, but opened at $139.40. Moog shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Moog Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.05 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%.
Moog Dividend Announcement
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moog
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Trading Halts Explained
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.