Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Up 16%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) were up 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 238,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 112,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$58.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.97.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

