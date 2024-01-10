MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 64.7% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MP opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MP

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.