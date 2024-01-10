MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Cut to $102.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

