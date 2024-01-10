Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 10th (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 10th. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ NETDU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETDU. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $2,219,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

