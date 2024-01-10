Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Position Reduced by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,272 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 120,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 133,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

