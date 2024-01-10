Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,412 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $38,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,459,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,169,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after buying an additional 91,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

