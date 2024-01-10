Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.15

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 424165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Natera Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $159,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,890,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,554,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

