National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ERO stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 344,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ero Copper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

