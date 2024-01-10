National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 3.9%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 3,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 659,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

