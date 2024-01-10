National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $482.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.91 and a 200 day moving average of $456.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.69. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

