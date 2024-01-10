Navcoin (NAV) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,957.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00110531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001929 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.