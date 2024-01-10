Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Neogen has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $84,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth $72,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $53,893,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

