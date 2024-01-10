NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

