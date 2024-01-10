NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Volume Increase

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,108,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 868,439 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 967,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

