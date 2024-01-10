Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,029. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

