Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,029. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.