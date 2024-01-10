Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 10.69 and its 200 day moving average is 10.61. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 7.70 and a fifty-two week high of 11.31.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 525,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after buying an additional 427,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

