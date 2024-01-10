Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.