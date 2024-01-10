Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 reasons Upwork is about to rally 30%
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Barrick Gold stock could soon dig up a new rally
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Here is what BlackRock wants out of 2024`
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.