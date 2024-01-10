Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Increased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 201.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,225 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

