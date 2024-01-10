Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Newtek Business Services Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEWTL opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
About Newtek Business Services
