Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $760,347.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $760,347.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

