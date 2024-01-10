NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. 615,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

