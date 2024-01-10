Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 13,475 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 6,058,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,631,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Profile



Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

